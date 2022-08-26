By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 15:23

Social Europe: more transparent and predictable working conditions for EU workers Credit: symbiot/Shutterstock.com

Friday, August 26, marks the deadline for EU Member States to transpose the Directive on transparent and predictable working conditions into national law. The Directive provides more comprehensive and up-to-date employment rights and protection for the EU’s 182 million workers.

Under the new EU rules, workers will have the right to make their working conditions more predictable, in terms of tasks and working times.

They will also have the right to receive more timely and comprehensive information on key aspects of their work, such as the workplace and pay.

This is an important step towards a strong social Europe and helps to make the European Pillar of Social Rights a tangible reality for people across the EU.

Employment and Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit stated:

“The Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Directive is a direct response to the rapidly changing realities of our labour markets.”

“People have the right to fuller information about the conditions of their employment and greater predictability in their daily lives”.

“The new rules will help to guarantee quality jobs and ensure stability for workers, enabling them to plan their lives. ”

With the Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Directive, EU workers will have the right to:

“Fuller information on the essential aspects of their work, which they must receive in good time and in writing.”

“A limitation of the length of probationary periods to six months at the start of employment.”

“The right to accept alternative employment with another employer; any restriction on this right must be justified on objective grounds.”

“The right to be informed, reasonably in advance, of when the work is to be performed, especially for workers with unpredictable working hours and work on demand.”

“Effective measures to prevent the abuse of zero-hours contract work.”

“The right to receive a written response to their request to be transferred to a more secure position.”

“The right to receive free compulsory job-related training where the employer is obliged to provide it.”

European Member States are obliged to transpose the Directive into national law by Friday, August 26 at the latest.

As a next step, the European Commission will assess the completeness and conformity of the national measures notified by each Member State and take action if necessary.

