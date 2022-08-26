By Matthew Roscoe • 26 August 2022 • 11:40

Spain reach U20 World Cup final and will take on defending champions in 2018 rematch. Image: @SEFutbolFem/Twitter

WITH two goals from striker Inma Gabarro, Spain defeated the Netherlands 2-1 on Friday, August 26 to qualify for the final of the U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022, where they will face the defending champions, Japan.

Following their victory over the Netherlands, Spain had been eagerly waiting to find out who they would face in Sunday’s World Cup final and it was the defending champions Japan that walked out the winners against Brazil.

For Spain, Sevilla‘s Gabarro was the star of the show with her goals in the 22nd and 25th minutes.

However, the young Dutch side didn’t give up and pressed hard in the second half.

They were rewarded with a goal from Rosa Van Gool, although it was not enough to beat the Spanish team.

Japan left it until the 84th minute to score the winning goal after Brazil levelled the game in the 55th minute after going one nil down in the first half.

The victory for both sides means that the two teams will face each other once again in the U-20 Women’s World Cup final.

The last tournament was held in 2018, the tournaments in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, and featured Spain and Japan in the final.

The final took place at Stade de la Rabine, Vannes (France) and Japan won their first title, beating Spain 3-1.

🏁 ¡¡FINAL, FINAL, FINAAAAL!! ¡¡ESTAMOS EN LA FINAL DEL MUNDIAL!! ¡¡GRITADLOOO BIEN ALTO!! La @SEFutbolFem Sub-20 vuelve a una final mundialista y lo hace con un trabajado triunfo ante Países Bajos. 🔁 ¡¡RT SI LO ESTÁS CELEBRANDO!! 🇪🇸 🆚 🇳🇱 | 2-1 | 95’#U20WWC | #VamosJuntas pic.twitter.com/Py9LqzcIPo — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) August 26, 2022

