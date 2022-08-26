Spain’s AESAN warns allergy sufferers of possible sulphides in batch of PRIMA mustard

By Chris King • 26 August 2022 • 2:31

Image of 330 gram PRIMA mustard containers. Credit: [email protected]_gob_es

A batch of PRIMA mustard has been removed from shelves in Spain after AESAN warned allergy sufferers of possible sulphide content.

AESAN, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition warned this Wednesday, August 24, of the possible presence of sulphites not included in the product labelling, of Original Mustard from the PRIMA brand.

This information was supplied to the agency via the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI). Its origin was an alert notification sent by the Health Authorities of the Community of Madrid.

⚠️ Exclusivamente para personas alérgicas a los sulfitos: presencia de sulfitos en mostaza.

▶️ Nombre del producto: MOSTAZA ORIGINAL

▶️ Marca: Prima

▶️ Lote: LOT 2252

📌https://t.co/zufqhjYpxy pic.twitter.com/Vyjnha7frK — AESAN (@AESAN_gob_es) August 24, 2022

The product in question is made by PRIMA and comes in 330gr plastic containers. They carry the ‘best before’ stamp of Sept 23, 2022, and the alert applies to LOT No: 2252. Each item bears the barcode 8410118041574.

All of the relevant information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI). This will facilitate the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels in Spain.

As a precautionary measure, it is recommended that people allergic to sulphites, who may have the product described above in their homes, refrain from consuming it. AESAN made it very clear that there is no danger whatsoever to anybody who does not suffer from sulphite allergies.

More information from the AESAN on allergies and intolerances can be found by visiting the following link: www.aesan.gob.es.

