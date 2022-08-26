The best estate agents in Almeria: The all-important guide

By Laura Kemp • 26 August 2022 • 10:30

Buying, selling or renting a property is a really exciting time, however, it can also be quite stressful and time-consuming, involving lots of confusing paperwork and legalities. When buying or renting a property, you will want to ensure that you are working with the best estate agent in the area to find you your dream home. When selling a property, you will want to make sure that you are dealing with a trusted agency that is well-known in the area. So, we have put together this handy guide on the best estate agents in Almeria to help you on your property journey, whether it is for your forever home or a place to enjoy your holidays.

Whether you are looking to buy, sell or rent a property, working with a professional and trusted estate agent in a language you can understand is the best option to take. You will want someone who can help you arrange viewings, fill out all of the relevant, liaise with prospective buyers or sellers, and work with your budget in mind. That’s why we have put together a list of the best estate agents in Almeria to sell your home or find you your dream property in Spain.

Types of property in Almeria

Together with Murcia, Almeria is the second most sought-after part of Spain by British people, (Malaga and Alicante are joint first). Real estate in Almeria is currently booming, with it being such a popular place to live among expats looking at moving to Spain due to its beautiful all-year-round weather, stunning beaches, abundance of things to do, and top-quality restaurants and bars. But what types of property are on offer in Almeria?

Almeria has a wide variety of properties to suit single people, couples, families and retirees. Whether you are looking to live in the city centre or on the outskirts, a townhouse with land, a charming cortijo, a luxurious villa by the beach, a home for all of the family, or a property that needs a little TLC that you can make completely your own – you can be sure that you will find your dream home when working with an estate agent in Almeria.

The most popular areas in Almeria

Do you want to be in a town with loads of amenities or do you prefer to be away from the hustle and bustle and live in a quiet Spanish village? well, with Almeria you have the best of both worlds and there are lots of areas all with their own selling points, depending on what you are looking for – from the busy tourist towns of Roquetas de Mar and Almerimar to the quieter historic fishing town of Adra.

Almeria City

Almeria City is becoming a major player for international buyers, as it offers excellent restaurants and good shopping. The centre has mostly apartments but on the outskirts you can find different types of houses and villas, meaning you are sure to find something for your taste and budget.

Mojacar

Mojacar is probably one of the most well-known whitewashed towns in the area. It has a beautiful glistening beach with clear, blue sea and there are some wonderful festivals to enjoy, such as the Moros y Cristianos in June and San Juan in July – so you can really immerse yourself in the Spanish culture! Mojacar does have an ‘off-season’, however, this is usually very enjoyable for residents as the beaches and bars are still open but much quieter. Officially a desert region, you will find flats, houses and villas in Mojacar.

Velez Blanco

Considered one of the most beautiful towns in Andalucia to some, although a bit further away from the coast, Velez Blanco is steeped in history and the name of the municipality is due to the whitewashing of its steep streets that climb the hill in search of the spectacular Castillo de los Fajardo. This mountain village is popular with foreign people moving to Spain yet still holds onto its charming roots and history. You will mainly find houses and villas here, as well as plots of land to make your own.

Albox

Albox is a beautiful rural town surrounded by olive groves, rolling hills, beautiful countryside, and history. A great place for families and growing children, many expats have settled in Albox for its community feel as well as a relaxed and laid-back vibe. It is a traditional whitewashed town that has many well-maintained historic and religious buildings. Much of the property in Albox is reasonably priced and you will find a mixture of traditional townhouses, villas, and small apartment blocks.

Las Negras

One of the most unique and endearing towns in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park and popular with tourists and an excellent location to consider buying property. Magical in the winter and bustling in the summer, Las Negras is a nature lovers paradise situated at the base of the natural park and surrounded by a volcanic environment as well as not being too far from the beach. In Las Negras, you will find beautiful townhouses, luxurious villas, and charming fincas for sale.

Nijar

Close to the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park lies the municipality of Nijar, renowned for its stunning ceramics and hand-crafted goods. The town of Nijar has been named one of the most picturesque in the whole of Spain and draws in plenty of tourists who want to get a real feel of a typical Andalucia town. You will find a variety of property types in Nijar including townhouses that need a bit of TLC, typical Spanish fincas, modern villas, flats and apartments.

Arboleas

Arboleas, a small town in Spain’s Almanzora valley, is nestled amongst olive groves and almond trees along the river of the same name. Like many other municipalities in the Almeria province, the international housing market is growing as Arboleas boasts more and more restaurants and shopping opportunities. Properties in Arboleas range from rural cortijos and beautiful villas to large townhouses and spacious apartments.

The best estate agents for your move to Almeria

Buying, selling or renting a property is a huge task involving lots of paperwork and documents and with many factors to consider such as your lifestyle and needs, the area and amenities and, of course, your budget. That´s why we have made a list of the best estate agents in Almeria to help you on this exciting journey.

1. Almeria Casas

Trusted by many international clients, Almeria Casas is dedicated to helping people find their dream home in Almeria, providing quality properties through their extensive experience and knowledge. Almeria Casa specialise in new and second-hand properties in coastal and inland areas of the province of Almeria, such as Vera, Mojacar, Garrucha, Arboleas, Albox, Cantoria, Oria, Zurgena, Partaloa, Huercal-Overa, Albanchez, Los Gallardos , Lubrin, Turre, Tabernas and the entire area of the Almanzora Valley.

With a multilingual team and a variety of properties including beachfront villas, traditional country houses, modern apartments and rural fincas, Almeria Casa is sure to find the property you had always dreamt of owning.

Website: Click here

Address: Avda Lepanto 24 Albox 04800 Almeria

Telephone: +34 950 16 96 80 / +44 203 129 1263

WhatsApp: +34 658 84 57 41

Email: [email protected]

2. Holmes for Homes

This small, bespoke business aims to make the process of buying property in Spain easier by listening to buyers and sellers needs and guiding them through the whole process. Holmes for Homes will gently guide you on your way with everything from property searches and viewings to making an offer and of course closing the deal. Holmes for Homes believes that the transition should be nothing but exciting and they aim to take all of the stress out of your journey.

Website: Click here

Address: Avenida Almanzora, Edifico No. 5, Arboleas 04660, Almeria

Telephone: +34 850 99 30 99 / +34 642 47 39 56

Email: Click here for contact form

3. Almeria Homes

With more than 32 years of experience in real estate, Almeria Homes will guide you through the purchase of your new property in Almeria and offer an unrivalled after-sales service – an important feature when you purchase a property in Spain. With hundreds of properties listed on their website, they also offer a property finding service if you can´t find what you want online. They also assist with and oversee the build of new villas, from finding a plot to hiring an architect, so that you can create the home of your dreams.

Website: Click here

Address: Almeria Homes, Avenida América, 20, Albox 04800, Almeria

Telephone: Office (Spain) 950 930 259 / UK Telephone 1273 929 286 / Mobile (Spain) 642 479 349

Email: [email protected]

4. Voss Homes

Voss Homes is a family-run, local British estate agents with offices in the towns of Huercal-Overa and La Alfoquia, offering the biggest choice of bargain Spanish property in the Huercal-Overa, Zurgena, La Alfoquia and Taberno areas of Almeria plus Velez Rubio and Puerto Lumbreras. Voss Homes offer live walkaround tours if you can´t get to the area or haven´t yet moved over and offers an accurate, trustworthy and honest service based on their extensive knowledge of the area and its properties.

Website: Click here

Address: 155a Carretera Estacion, 04600 Huercal-Overa, Almeria

Telephone: Office: +34 950 616 827 / Sales +34 678 002 006 or +34 667 891 741 / Rentals: +34 711 050 398

Email: [email protected]

5. Inmobiliaria Look & Find Almeria

Inmobiliaria Look & Find Almeria advises potential buyers to make the process as smooth as possible, understanding how big of a task it is to view potential properties and arrange all of the necessary paperwork. Managing the widest portfolio of properties in Almeria, they will also advise you on finances and have access to homes that are not featured on the internet – giving you the best possible chance of finding your dream home in Almeria.

Website: Click here

Address: C. Navarro Rodrigo, 22, 04001 Almeria and C. Dra. Elena Lázaro, 11, 04007 Almeria

Telephone: 950 53 04 93

Email: [email protected]

6. Inmobiliaria ANABELL CANTON

The young and dynamic team at Inmobiliaria ANABELL CANTON has one goal – to satisfy their clients. They have a wide real estate offer of new and second-hand homes as well as chalets and farms across the province. They can also assist with the construction of properties.

Website: Click here

Address: Carrera de los Picos, 04004 Almeria

Telephone: +34 667 57 57 39 / +34 667 57 57 39

Email: [email protected]

7. Ruano Inmobiliaria

With more than 40 years of experience in real estate, the professional and experienced team at Ruano Inmobiliaria will facilitate and search for your new home or property in Almeria. Ruano Inmobiliaria have homes, modern flats and apartments, chalets, attics and exclusive properties to show you to start your journey to purchasing the house of your dreams.

Website: Click here

Address: Avenida del Mediterraneo, C. Marruecos, 311, 04009 Almeria

Telephone: +34 950 08 30 47

Email: [email protected]