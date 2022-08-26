By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 11:55
Three people arrested in Almeria for "crimes against public health and electricity fraud"
Credit: Guardia Civil
In a recent operation carried out by personnel of the Guardia Civil of Almeria, three people were arrested as perpetrators of crimes against public health and fraud of electricity for growing marijuana (Cannabis Sativa) in the homes where they live in the Barriada El Marraque de Rioja, Almeria.
The operation is a part of the ongoing work carried out by the Guardia Civil in the fight against trafficking, cultivation and/or processing of narcotic substances, as well as the neutralisation of illegal connections to the electricity supply network in the province of Almeria.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.