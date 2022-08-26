Torremolinos Local Police breathalyse more than 600 drivers in July during their summer campaign

By Chris King • 26 August 2022 • 3:49

Image of a Local Police control in Torremolinos. Credit: [email protected]_On

A special surveillance and control campaign has seen more than 600 drivers breathalysed in July by Torremolinos Local Police.

As reported by Torremolinos Town Council on Thursday, August 25, during the month of July, 644 drivers were breathalysed as part of the summer campaign being carried out by the Local Police. A special surveillance operation was set up in various parts of the Malaga municipality.

This was the result of numerous complaints from residents about large gatherings that always occurred in certain parts of Torremolinos. Of the 644 breathalysed drivers, 44 exceeded the allowed alcohol level, and another 14 were found to have breached crimes against road safety.

Controls organised on the seafront road produced another variety of offence, that of urinating in public. Specifically, 47 individuals were sanctioned for that, along with 17 for the possession or use of narcotics. This latter offence has accumulated 134 offences throughout the town since February.

The Local Police launched their operation last February, and have conducted 374 separate controls throughout the municipality. Of this total, 184 have been carried out in Plaza Adolfo Suarez, and a further 128 on the seafront.

An additional 257 offences have been filed for violation of the Animal Protection and Possession Ordinance, and 4 more for a lack of respect and consideration for law enforcement officials.

