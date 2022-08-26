By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 15:49

UK implements toughest targets ever for water companies to combat sewage spills Credit: Alexander Gold/Shutterstock.com

UK water companies are set to face the toughest targets on pollution from sewage spills ever under a new government plan to tackle sewage discharges in the nation’s waters, as reported on Friday, August 26.

The UK government’s latest sewage plan to affect water companies will see the largest ever environmental infrastructure investment with a £56 billion capital investment over 25 years, into a long term programme to tackle storm sewage discharges by 2050.

The plan will prioritise particularly important and sensitive areas including designated bathing waters and high priority ecological sites.

The targets will mean water companies will have to take measures such as increasing the capacity of their networks and treating sewage before its discharged to protect public health and prevent pollution, whilst massively reducing all discharges.

Failure to meet these targets could see them face substantial fines or having to return money to customers.

Environment Secretary George Eustice stated:

“This is the first government to take action to end the environmental damage caused by sewage spills. We will require water companies to protect everyone who uses our water for recreation, and ensure storm overflows pose no threat to the environment.

“Water companies will need to invest to stop unacceptable sewage spills so our rivers and coast lines can have greater protection than ever before.”

