Ukraine destroys seven Russian tanks in latest combat losses update

26 August 2022

On Friday, August 26, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a summary of combat losses of the Russian troops as of August 26. About 46,250 Russian soldiers were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/hfFJEGzE7A — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 26, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 46,250 after another 400 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed seven more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1936 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of six Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), three artillery system and two military vehicles and/or fuel tanks.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions.

Russia shelled civilian infrastructure near the villages of Shalyhine, Shevchenkove, and Katerynivka of the Sumy Oblast.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russia conducted combat operations with the aim of holding previously occupied lines and preventing the advance of units of the Ukraine Defence Forces.

In addition Russia continued to carry out fire damage with tanks, barrel artillery and MLRS near Nortsivka, Dmytrivka, Dolyna, Mazanivka and Bohorodychne.

In the Donetsk direction, Russia did not stop trying to conduct assault and offensive actions focusing its efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russia shelled the areas of the settlements of Velikomykhailivka, Hulyaipilske, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka, Shevchenko, Vremivka, Shcherbaky, Novosilka, Poltavka, and Novopil.

In the South Buh direction, Russia is reportedly concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops and taking measures to replenish losses.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, Russias’ naval group focused its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

