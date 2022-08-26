WATCH: Ukraine launches missile attack at Antonovsky Bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 August 2022 • 15:19

WATCH: Ukraine launch HIMARS attack at Antonovsky Bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson. Image: RONEDYA/Shutterstock.com

VIDEOS circulating on social reportedly show the moments that Ukrainian armed forces repeatedly attacked the Antonovsky Bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson using MLRS missiles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

A series of HIMARS missiles reportedly hit the Antonovsky Bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson on Friday, August 26, a month after they launched the same attack.

The Antonovsky bridge is one of the three crossings over the Dnieper River controlled by the Russian army. It is used to supply the Russian group on the right bank of the river.

The news of Ukraine’s missile strike on the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson was reported by various Ukrainian telegram channels and Russian news agencies.

“The Ukrainian armed forces once again hit the Antonovsky Bridge in occupied Kherson. Shells also hit the pontoon crossing, of which Gauleiter Stremousov spoke proudly today,” one person said.

ВСУ вновь ударили по Антоновскому мосту в оккупированном Херсоне Cнаряды также попали и в понтонную переправу, о которой сегодня с гордостью рассказывал гауляйтер Стремоусов. pic.twitter.com/vbYkAj9CO5 — Игорь Пачковский (@Q0MT6pFmbVqynsM) August 26, 2022

Another Twitter account posted five videos of the attack.

“A series of GMLRS missile arrivals are reported on the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson.”

1-5) Сообщается о целой серии прилетов ракет GMLRS по Антоновскому мосту в Херсоне. pic.twitter.com/q3mCtXv8Ht — 🇷🇸☦ Милош Обилић #1244 ☦🇷🇸 (@Milos1389Obilic) August 26, 2022

“Local channels are reporting strikes on the Antonov bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson. Earlier, the Ukrainian armed forces repeatedly attacked the bridge with missiles, including HIMARS,” the advisor to Ukraine’s internal affairs wrote on Friday, August 26.

Местные каналы сообщают об ударах по Антоновскому мосту в оккупированном Россией Херсоне. Ранее ВСУ неоднократно атаковали мост ракетами, в том числе HIMARS. pic.twitter.com/hBVq0KIAei — Антон Геращенко (@Gerashchenko7) August 26, 2022

According to RIA Novosti, about 10 air defence missiles were fired over Kherson.

As noted, on July 27, Natalia Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s AFU South command, confirmed the shelling by Ukrainian HIMARS on the bridge.

“The work of our artillery is so delicate and jewel-like that it is more aimed at demoralising the enemy troops. That is why there were strikes on the Antonovsky bridge,” she stated at the time.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the occupation administration of the Russian-occupied Kherson region, stated on the morning of July 27, that the bridge was completely closed to traffic after the shelling.

