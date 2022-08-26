By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 11:34

Volkswagen assembly plant in Navarra, Spain forced to stop production for a day Credit: Shanti Hesse/Shutterstock.com

The Volkswagen assembly plant in Spain’s Navarra plant will reportedly close on September 2 due to a lack of parts to produce cars, as reported on Friday, August 26.

According to the worker union at the Landaben plant, work at the Volkswagen assembly plant in Navarra, Spain, will be carried out at during all three shifts on the other four days of the week.

The closing day will be considered an ERTE (furlough). According to UGT, once the parts follow-up meeting was held, the factory management reported that the situation “far from having improved during the holiday period, is still very unstable, and as a result, incomplete cars have been produced.

They specified that these incomplete cars, which now total more than 9,000, are being sent, in addition to the Navarra factory, to the Santander and Irañeta plants.

There is reportedly a lack of steering columns and automatic gearboxes, which means that next Friday, September 2, there will be no production, “as without some of these parts, the incomplete car cannot be produced”, as reported by lainformacion.

