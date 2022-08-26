By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 7:15
WATCH: Head of Donetsk People's Republic donates 86 UAVs to Russian training centre
Credit: Telegram @pushilindenis
Video footage of the Donetsk People’s Republic donation of 86 UAVs to a pro-Russian training centre was shared on Twitter:
“Denis Pushilin and Sergey Kiriyenko handed over 86 UAVs (mostly DJI) to a DNR UAV training centre.”
Denis Pushilin gave a full statement on his official Telegram channel:
“We pay a great deal of attention in the Republic to modern methods of fighting, in particular the use of UAVs.”
“Together with the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Sergey Kiriyenko, we handed over 86 unmanned aerial vehicles from the All-Russian People’s Front to the Vladimir Zhogi UAV training centre.”
“Many thanks to all the Russians who together help the guys on the front line to do their hard work more effectively.”
“All for Victory!”
The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.
The pro-Russian Ukrainian breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is reportedly pushing a huge recruitment drive in Mariupol, Ukraine, as reported on Monday, August 15.
In addition videos of an ammunition depot explosion in the Russian occupied Ukrainian breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic begun to circulate on social media, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.
