BREAKING NEWS: Kazakhstan to suspend exports of military products for a year Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Multiple casualties after lorry crashes into a crowd in the Netherlands

By Chris King • 27 August 2022 • 20:39

At least four dead after lorry crashes into a crowd in the Netherlands

At least four people are believed to have died after a lorry lost its brakes and crashed into a crowd of people in the Netherlands.

It has been reported this afternoon, Saturday, August 27, that a lorry drove into a crowd of people in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland in the province of South Holland in the Netherlands. Mixed reports claim that from two to four people have been killed, with around six or eight more injured, according to @Worldsource24.

It is believed that the vehicle’s brakes failed and the driver lost control. Several people who were apparently enjoying a community barbecue are thought to have become trapped underneath the vehicle as it came to a halt. Emergency services have been deployed to the scene and a rescue operation is said to be underway.

The lorry driver was reportedly unharmed in the incident and has been taken in for questioning by the police. A video posted on Twitter courtesy of @MauLaparliere shows the tow truck arriving at the location of the accident.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading