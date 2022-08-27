By Chris King • 27 August 2022 • 20:39

At least four dead after lorry crashes into a crowd in the Netherlands

At least four people are believed to have died after a lorry lost its brakes and crashed into a crowd of people in the Netherlands.

It has been reported this afternoon, Saturday, August 27, that a lorry drove into a crowd of people in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland in the province of South Holland in the Netherlands. Mixed reports claim that from two to four people have been killed, with around six or eight more injured, according to @Worldsource24.

🚨#BREAKING: A truck has driven in to a crowd in Nieuw-Beijerland in the #Netherlands . Several people were trapped under the truck. The rescue is in full swing. pic.twitter.com/4dxDM8VZOf — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) August 27, 2022

It is believed that the vehicle’s brakes failed and the driver lost control. Several people who were apparently enjoying a community barbecue are thought to have become trapped underneath the vehicle as it came to a halt. Emergency services have been deployed to the scene and a rescue operation is said to be underway.

The lorry driver was reportedly unharmed in the incident and has been taken in for questioning by the police. A video posted on Twitter courtesy of @MauLaparliere shows the tow truck arriving at the location of the accident.

Eerste beelden van het ongeluk met een vrachtwagen in Nieuw-Beijerland. Een vrachtwagen is de Zuidzijdsedijk afgereden. @RTV_Rijnmond pic.twitter.com/sWgj2KJzTU — Maurice Laparlière (@MauLaparliere) August 27, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

