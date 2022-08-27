BREAKING NEWS: Putin decrees payments for DPR, LPR and Ukraine citizens who evacuated to Russia

By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 15:04

BREAKING NEWS: Putin decrees payments for DPR, LPR and Ukraine citizens who to evacuated Russia Credit: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has decreed several monthly and one-off payments for citizens of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and Ukraine who were forced to evacuate to Russia, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

Putin’s presidential decree for citizens of DPR, LPR and Ukraine who evacuated to Russia was published on the official portal of legal information entitled:

“Presidential Decree No. 586 of 27.08.2022 on payments to citizens of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic and Ukraine and stateless persons who were forced to leave the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic and Ukraine and arrived in the Russian Federation”

Putin’s decree will allow citizens of the DNR, LNR, Ukraine to temporarily stay in Russia without term limits. He also instructed the Prosecutor General’s Office to provide legal assistance to refugees from Donbas and Ukraine.

Russia’s government has introduced a monthly pension payment of 10,000 roubles and a monthly social payment of the same amount for disabled people, as well as an additional 3,000 roubles for people with disability group I, disabled children and retirees over 80.

Veterans of the Great Patriotic War will receive a monthly payment of 5,000 roubles.

Pregnant women will get a lump sum of 10 thousand roubles while those who have given birth will receive a lump sum of 20,000 roubles.

The monthly payment for each child will be of 4,000 roubles, and if the child is in care 15,000 roubles.

Single parents will also receive 10,000 roubles per month for each child.

Th news follows reports that President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to increase the number of armed force personnel in Ukraine as the war intensifies.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.