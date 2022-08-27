Covid data in Spain show the incidence rate keeps falling gradually each week

By Chris King • 27 August 2022 • 5:05

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data in Spain from the Ministry of Health show that the average incidence rate of infections keeps dropping steadily each week.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, August 26, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. This latest report showed that a total of 9,192 new cases of coronavirus had been registered.

Of this number, 5,396 occurred in those over 60 years of age, which brings the total number of infections in Spain to 13,332,976, since the start of the pandemic according to official data.

In the last 14 days, the average accumulated incidence rate of infections in people over 60 years of age has dropped by almost 15 points. It currently stands at 161.99 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 176, 52 notified last Tuesday, August 23. In the past two weeks, a total of 19,954 positives have been registered in this age group.

Another 208 deaths from Covid-19 have been registered, of which 141 have been registered in the last seven days. This brings the death toll from coronavirus in Spain to 112,454 since the pandemic began.

Currently, there are 3,510 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, compared to 4,063 on Tuesday, and 241 in an ICU, compared to 271 last Tuesday.

The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 3.06 per cent, while it was 3.53 per cent on Tuesday, and in ICUs at 2.91 per cent compared to 3.24 per cent in the last report.

During the last week, the number of people hospitalised in the ICU due to COVID-19 in Spain has decreased by 20.4 per cent. Only Asturias, Castilla y Leon and Murcia registered increases in this indicator.

Since last Friday, August 19, across all the communities, there has been a total of 326 deaths from the virus, compared to 460 the previous Friday.

