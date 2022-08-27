By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 9:18

Czech Republic votes in favour of Sweden and Finland joining NATO Credit: Creative Photo Corner/Shutterstock.com

The Chamber of Deputies (lower house) of the Czech Republic’s parliament voted in favour of Sweden and Finland joining NATO as reported on Saturday, August 27.

The Czech Republic’s support of Sweden and Finland joining NATO was reported by the Czech parliament’s press service who stated:

“The Senate gave its approval two weeks ago. The signature of the President of the Republic is still required to complete the ratification.”

“The House also voted to amend the law to reduce state health payments. A majority of MPs overrode a presidential veto. The amendment will also introduce automatic indexation of state payments to the health care system from next year.”

Out of 151 MPs who took part in the voting, 135 voted for Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance, while four voted against it.

The vote in favour of Finland joining NATO was 134 out of 152 parliamentarians who took part in the vote, with four against.

The Senate (upper house) of the supreme legislative body had previously supported the two Nordic countries joining the bloc.

Czech President Milos Zeman, who is expected to sign the documents approved by parliament on Sweden’s and Finland’s accession to NATO, has repeatedly spoken in favour of the two countries joining the North Atlantic Alliance.

The Czech Republic is expected to complete the ratification process for their admission to the bloc shortly.

The news of the Czech Republic voting in favour of Finland and Sweden joining NATO follows NATO vowing to intervene in Kosovo if rising tensions with Serbia continue.