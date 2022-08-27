Early hours blaze in Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) soon under control

By Linda Hall • 27 August 2022 • 17:52

LEVANTE FIREFIGHTERS: Cuevas del Almanzora fire soon controlled Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

TWO Cuevas del Alamanzora buildings were evacuated during a fire in the early hours of August 27.

Residents had to leave the Calle Bella Dorita apartment block where the fire originated, although families were told to leave an adjacent building when the fire began to spread.

The Levante fire brigade soon controlled the blaze and no-one was injured during the fire which caused only material damage, Andalucia’s 112 Emergency service confirmed later.

Policia Local sources revealed that up to 80 people had to be evacuated although all were later able to return to their homes, apart from the residents of the apartment where the fire had started and the immediately adjoining property.

