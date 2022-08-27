Malaga firefighters make tragic discovery after extinguishing a house fire in the city

By Chris King • 27 August 2022 • 1:24

Image of Malaga firefighters. Credit: [email protected]

After extinguishing a house fire in a Malaga building, firefighters discovered the lifeless body of a 60-year-old male.

As reported by the Malaga City council on its official Twitter account, a tragic discovery was made on the evening of Friday, August 26, by firefighters in Malaga city who had turned out to tackle a house fire. Once the flames had been extinguished and the property ventilated of smoke, the lifeless body of a 60-year-old male was found.

🚨Efectivos del Real Cuerpo de Bomberos y la #PolicíaLocal de Málaga han actuado esta noche en un incendio producido en la planta baja de una vivienda de c/ Catedrático Cristóbal Cuevas. Al finalizar la extinción se ha hallado el cuerpo sin vida de un varón de 60 años — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) August 26, 2022

Members of the Royal Fire Department of Malaga along with patrols from the city’s Local Police force were deployed to the blaze that occurred in a ground-floor property on Calle Catedratico Cristobal Cueva . Specifically, the incident was located in the Soliva district of the capital, just in front of the Teatinos University Campus.

Two full crews of firefighters were dispatched to the location, along with a turntable ladder, and a command unit. As reported by the brigade, several residents were treated for smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

Además, varias personas han resultado afectadas por el humo. En la actuación han intervenido dos dotaciones completas de Bomberos, un vehículo de altura y un equipo de mando — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) August 26, 2022

Another spectacular fire needed the intervention of Malaga’s excellent fire Department on Thursday, August 25. It broke out in commercial premises in the Malaga town of Ronda , which resulted in the residents of three buildings in the vicinity having to be evacuated as a precaution.

The blaze caused significant damage to one of the blocks, made up of 18 houses. It took four hours for the firefighting crews to stabilize the fire, eventually bringing it under control in the early hours of Friday morning.

___________________________________________________________

