By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 7:15

Pentagon signs contract to buy NASAMS for Ukraine for over $180 million Credit: Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock.com

The US Pentagon has signed a contract for the purchase of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

The Pentagon’s latest NASAMS deal for Ukraine was signed with Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business.

The NASAMS systems are expected to be provided to Ukraine in response to that nation’s need to defend against advanced air threats in their ongoing war with Russia.

“Raytheon Missiles & Defense and our partners are working diligently to quickly deliver this critical, proven air defense capability to help the Ukrainian people defend their homeland,” stated Tom Laliberty, president of Land Warfare & Air Defense, a Raytheon Missiles & Defense business area.

“Ukraine will join a dozen nations around the globe who rely on NASAMS to defeat a multitude of threats, including cruise missiles, aircraft, and unmanned systems.”

According to their website, “jointly developed and produced by RMD and Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, NASAMS consists of the Sentinel radar, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, and KDA’s Fire Distribution Center.”

“NASAMS provides air defenders with a tailorable, state-of-the-art defense system that can maximize their ability to identify, engage and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and emerging cruise missile threats.”

The news comes shortly after the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko announced the conversion of Su-24 aircraft to carry nuclear weapons, as reported on Friday, August 26.

