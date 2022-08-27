By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 9:03

President of Belarus congratulates Moldova on Independence Day following Ukraine controversy Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

Alexander Lukashenko the President of Belarus has congratulated Moldova on Independence Day after he sparked controversy for congratulating Ukraine on Independence Day, despite the nation openly supporting Russia in the ongoing war, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

The official message to Moldova was posted on the President of Belarus’ official website, stating:

“President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Moldova on Independence Day.”

“The head of the state noted that during the years of sovereignty both countries have achieved a lot in the development of bilateral relations, the basis of which has always been respect and mutually beneficial partnership.”

“I am convinced that in the conditions of growing tension in the European region the strengthening of economic and cultural ties will help preserve the traditions of good neighbourliness and friendly support,” the President stated.”

“I sincerely hope that Belarusian-Moldovan co-operation, which is multilateral in nature and fully meets the interests of the two peoples, will continue and will bring tangible mutual benefits,” he said.”

“Alexander Lukashenko has wished all the people of Moldova peaceful skies, happiness, wellbeing and prosperity.”

Alexander Lukashenko the President of Belarus previously sparked controversy after congratulating Ukraine on Independence Day, despite the nation openly supporting Russia in the ongoing war, as reported on Wednesday, August 24.

