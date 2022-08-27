The life cycle of auto flowering cannabis plant

By EWN • 27 August 2022 • 10:15

What is autoflowering marijuana?

The autoflowering cannabis plant switches from its vegetative to flowering phase unprovoked. That is, this switch is not dependent on the amount and quality of light it receives; it’ll happen regardless. Autoflowering types of marijuana are becoming more and more popular, and a lot more cannabis growers are adding this new marijuana variant to their fields. They do so because:

Autoflowers are easy to grow.

It’s discreet in size.

Fast growth.

Can be grown indoors

All of this is possible if you make sure to give it the best conditions for growth.

At the Herbies Seeds, you can find all kinds of marijuana seeds for sale. The first step to getting it right is sourcing for premium autoflower seeds – and they have those on offer.

Life cycle of the auto flowering cannabis plant

With this indoor auto-flowering cultivation guide, you will know how to grow these auto seeds to produce high-quality crops.

Let’s talk about each grow phase:

Stage 1: Germination and seeding

In general, it takes between 24 and 72 hours for seeds to sprout. It’s essential to keep your seeds in a warm, dark, and moist place.

It’s highly recommended that you use the paper towel method to germinate your cannabis seeds. When your auto-flowering seeds start to grow, it’s time to plant them.

Keep in mind that auto-flowering seeds produce plants that proliferate. Because of this, you can plant it in its final pot (at least 7 – 11 liters) without transplanting. Transplanting can cause stress to the plant, and slow its growth and final yield.

If you however decide to move the plants, you should move them into their final pot when they are about 17 days old.

Once your seeds have sprouted, here’s what you should do:

Get the pot and the base ready.

Make a hole in the middle of the pot (approximately 1 cm).

The root of your cannabis seed should point down.

Cover loosely with a little bit of dirt.

If you do these things, you will be able to see how your seedling grows in a few days.

Stage 2: The beginning of the growth or vegetative phase

Here, the auto-flowering marijuana plant starts the process of photosynthesis and starts to grow and develop. It is essential to give it an excellent place to grow (in terms of temperature, humidity, cleanliness, etc.) so that it can grow healthy and robust and get closer to the time when it will flower.

At this point, you can use specific fertilisers to give your auto-flowering plants more strength.

At this point, you can use specific fertilisers to give your auto-flowering plants more strength.

As the weeks go by, you will see the plant grow new leaves, which will help the photosynthesis process.

Stage 3: Flowering

When your plants bloom, it is straightforward to tell. At the nodes of your plants, you’ll see that small bumps with tiny hairs grow.

The resinous buds will grow out of these sacs. The smell that your marijuana plants give off will get stronger every day.

Most plants need more phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and magnesium during this flowering phase and less nitrogen. Because of this, it’s best to water your plants with flowering solutions.

With time, you’ll see that the number of flowering points has grown. When you see that the buds are growing, you need to monitor the humidity closely. You don’t want it to be too high, or fungi will grow.

Check regularly with a magnifying glass to spot pests (thrips, mites, red spiders, etc.) and look for nutritional deficiencies on the leaves.

At the end of flowering, you should start washing the roots and watering the substrate with as much water as it can hold. Then it would be best if you waited for the water to drain. You’ll be able to get rid of the extra nutrients this way. You can do this process more than once during the last few weeks of flowering.

You’ll notice that the color of the leaves starts to change, and some of them may even fall off. Don’t worry about this; it’s a sign that the roots have been properly washed and that harvest time is coming soon.

Stage 4:The harvest

Whether you grow auto-flowering marijuana plants outside or inside, they will be ready to harvest between 7 and 9 weeks after the seeds are planted.

To decide when to harvest, you can look at two things:

Keeping an eye on the color of the trichomes.

This is the most accurate method, but it is also the most difficult.

It entails paying attention to the color of the trichomes (resin glands of the flowers). White trichomes signal immaturity, cloudy trichomes signal maturity and a high volume of THC, and amber-colored trichomes signal full maturity and a reduced volume of THC. To see these color changes, you will need a watchmaker’s loupe or a field microscope.

Look at the flower’s stigmas.

This is the most straightforward way to do it. It’s as simple as looking at the flower’s stigmas or pistils.

When more than half of the “stalks” on your cannabis plant turn brown, it’s time for harvest.

Conclusion

It is recommended to use pots of 10 to 20 liters so that growth is strong and the roots expand properly. Drainage is also important, as excess water will need to be drained quickly.

At Herbies, you’re sure to find marijuana seeds that suit your needs.

