Tributes pour in following death of Lebanese singer Georges Al Rassi aged 42 Credit: Twitter @GeorgesAlRassi

Popular Lebanese singer Georges Al Rassi has died in a car crash aged 42, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

“Pop singer George Al-Rassi died, on Saturday morning, after his car crashed into a concrete barrier in the Masnaa locality at the point separating the Lebanese and Syrian borders, as he was coming from the Syrian border.”

“A woman who was accompanied by Al-Rassi also died,” read an official statement by the Lebanon National News Agency.

Georges Al Rassi, born January 1980, was a Lebanese actor, singer, model, musician, and songwriter.

At 16 years of age Georges Al Rassi earnt his first contract, a six months agreement to perform at Options, the international nightclub, in Kaslik, Lebanon.

Tributes have flooded Twitter following the announcement of his death:

After reviving a concert in Damascus.

The death of the Lebanese artist Georges Al Rassi after the car he was driving crashed near the border with Syria pic.twitter.com/4wxF7d59j2 — Samer Daboul-سامر دعبول (@samerdaboul6) August 27, 2022

“Dear friend @GeorgesAlRassi and @NadineElRassi

there are no words to express my deep sadness and infinite sorrow for this great loss 🙏🏻💔🙏🏻🥲”

To which another user responded: “The ugliest thing to hear when you are going to receive such news suddenly, may God have mercy on him and give patience to his family 🙏.”

أبشع شي بهالدني يوصلّك هيك خبر فجأة ألله يرحمو ويصبّر أهلو 🙏 — Nada Jezzine (@NadaJezzine) August 27, 2022

“May your soul rest in peace, and may your memory be eternal 🙏🏻 May God have mercy on him and give patience to your heart. @NadineElRassi”

“@GeorgesAlRassiOh my God, what is this sad and painful news…. Oh my God, forbidden, may God have mercy and give patience to his family, sisters and son @NadineElRassi and may God have mercy on the girl who was with him and give patience to his family and children.”

@GeorgesAlRassi يا الله شو هالخبر الحزين المؤلم … يا ربي حرام الله يرحم #جورج_الراسي ويصبّر عائلته واخواته وابنه #المسيح_قام @NadineElRassi والله يرحم الصبية #زينة_المرعبي اللي كانت برفقته ويصبّر أهلها واولادها — Lolita (@LolitaJr) August 27, 2022

Further tweets allegedly showed footage of the singer hours before his death:

