On Saturday, August 27, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 46,500 after another 250 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed three more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1939 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), five artillery system and three military vehicles and/or fuel tanks.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the build-up of radio-electronic intelligence forces and means continues in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

In the Siversky region, Russia continues to hold separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to demonstrate their presence and constrain the actions of units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Russia tried to advance in the direction of Dementiivka with assault actions, but was allegedly unsuccessful, and retreated.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russia used barrel artillery and MLRS to shell Dolyna, Dibrivne, and Krasnopilla districts.

Russia conducted aerial reconnaissance near Nova Dmytrivka with Ukraine disrupting the system of navigation support, by deploying a complex of radio-electronic warfare.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, fire damage was recorded in the territories near Novopole, Hulyaipilske, Charivne and Shevchenko.

The districts of Novopole, Hulyaipilske, Novodanylivka and Olhivske were hit by airstrikes.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, Russia’s ship group continues to carry out reconnaissance and blockade of civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The areas of Nikopol, Oleksandrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Kobzartsi, Ternivka, Topolyne, Andriivka, and Lozove were shelled by tanks, barrel artillery, and multiple rocket systems.

