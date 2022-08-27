Ukrainian ‘traitor’ blown up in a car bomb attack in Luhansk region

By Chris King • 27 August 2022 • 20:24

Image believed to be the car of Askyar Laishev. Credit: [email protected]

Askyar Laishev, a former Ukrainian Ukrainian internal security service officer who defected to the Luhansk People’s Republic was allegedly blown up by a car bomb in the Luhansk region.

It was revealed this Saturday, August 27, that Askyar Laishev, a former Ukrainian internal security service officer who defected to the Moscow-backed Luhansk People’s Republic, was allegedly blown up by a car bomb on August 11. He had held the position of Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

Laishev was targeted by members of Ukraine’s National Resistance in the Russian-occupied Donbas region town of Starobilsk. He switched sides in 2014 and had been branded a traitor, terminating with his car exploding as he was driving through the town where he had been given a top position in the local police on March 2.

“We emphasise once again that collaborationism is harmful to your health, so every traitor has vain hopes that retribution will not come to him”, said a statement from the National Resistance. It is believed that Laishev managed to get out of his vehicle but later succumbed to the injuries he received and died two days later in hospital.

Gruesome video footage of the explosion, captured by CCTV on Shevchenko Street where the incident occurred, was leaked and uploaded onto social media yesterday, Friday, August 26. It shows the moment Laishev’s car exploded in a mass of flames, with the wreckage rolling down the road in the aftermath of the attack.

WARNING: This video, courtesy of the @Flash43191300 Twitter site shows the moment the car explodes in flames.

⚡️The footage of the explosion of a car with the "head of the service centrу of the Ministry of Internal Affairs" of the temporarily occupied Starobilsk of the Luhansk region, Askyar Laishev, appeared on the Internet. pic.twitter.com/JLOufJ2aRX — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 26, 2022

