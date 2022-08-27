By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 14:15

WATCH: House catches fire following Ukraine missile strike in Donetsk People's Republic Credit: Twitter @TypxaNews

A private house caught fire in the Donetsk People’s Republic due to an alleged Ukraine missile strike, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

Video footage of a house catching fire after a Ukraine missile strike in the Donetsk People’s Republic was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Lazarenko in the Kalininskyi District, Donetsk”

Lazarenko in the Kalininskyi District, Donetsk pic.twitter.com/jtPi2FveVU — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) August 27, 2022

A pro-Russian Twitter account posted further footage of the missile attack:

“‼️ 🇺🇦 🏴‍☠️ AFU militants unfortunately are again shelling the civilian population of Donetsk.”

“We all wonder what the leaders of the ”West civilised society'”

‼️ 🇺🇦 🏴‍☠️ AFU militants unfortunately are again shelling the civilian population of Donetsk We all wonder what the leaders of the ''West civilised society'' as they call themselves have to say about this… pic.twitter.com/9yXHhaUK7a — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) August 27, 2022

Local residents reported that a house on Lazarenko Street had caught fire due to missile strike.

Rescuers from the Donetsk People’s Republic’s Ministry of Emergency Situations have reportedly been dispatched to the scene of the incident and are working at the site.

Ukraine’s Donetsk region is home to the Donetsk People’s Republic , a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

Local residents in Ukraine’s Donetsk are allegedly clearing up mines left by Russian Forces, as shown in video footage that began circulating online on Friday, August 26.

In addition a missile strike fired by Ukraine hit Galaktika shopping centre in Donetsk, as reported on Wednesday, August 24.

