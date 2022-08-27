By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 13:07

WATCH: Protesters gather outside energy regulator headquarters in London Credit: Twitter @ _Janey_J

Protesters have gathered outside the energy regulator headquarters in London in a response to the extreme increase in energy prices expected from October, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

Video footage of the protesters outside the energy regulator headquarters in London was shared on Twitter:

“A protest in London outside the headquarters of the energy regulator against the 80% rise in energy prices from October. The average annual household bill is expected to reach £3,549.”

🇬🇧 A protest in London outside the headquarters of the energy regulator against the 80% rise in energy prices from October. The average annual household bill is expected to reach £3,549 pic.twitter.com/nSb0Xo397L — Janey (@_Janey_J) August 27, 2022

“A single demo in London to protest about the rise in the cost of living isn’t enough. Many cannot afford to travel that far so how about a day of action with demos across the UK, with crowd funded travel fund and virtual demo for those who cannot take part in a physical demo,” read another tweet.

A single demo in London to protest about the rise in the cost of living isn't enough. Many cannot afford to travel that far so how about a day of action with demos across the UK, with crowd funded travel fund and virtual demo for those who cannot take part in a physical demo — Sue (@tartanmog) August 27, 2022

Another user tweeted video footage of the protesters outside the energy regulator headquarters in London:

“The British came out to protest because of high gas prices.“Freeze profits, not people!” they shouted outside the gas market headquarters in London.”

“That is, the West was right, the sanctions against Russia do cause protests.”

🇬🇧 The British came out to protest because of high gas prices. “Freeze profits, not people!” they shouted outside the gas market headquarters in London. That is, the West was right, the sanctions against Russia do cause protests. pic.twitter.com/2iStQNhfrZ — marina alikantes (@Marianna9110) August 27, 2022

The news follows reports claiming that with the ongoing energy crisis only set to get worse as winter approaches and growing concerns around people’s ability to afford to heat their own homes, Brits could now receive a doctor’s prescription for reduced energy bills if the cost of living crisis proves detrimental to their health.

