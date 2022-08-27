By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 13:48

WATCH: Russia distributes 400 food kits to residents in Syria in humanitarian action Credit: Twitter @tass_agency

Russia has shared footage of its humanitarian action in Syria, reportedly distributing an estimated 400 food kits to residents in Syria’s El Es, Aleppo province, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

Russia’s state news agency TASS shared footage of the humanitarian action in Syria tweeting:

“The military of the Russian Federation Centre for Reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria, as part of a humanitarian action, distributed 400 food kits to the residents of El Es in Aleppo province. The kits include food: flour, rice, tea, condensed milk and vegetable oil.”

Военные из Центра РФ по примирению враждующих сторон в Сирии в рамках гуманитарной акции раздали 400 продовольственных наборов жителям Эль-Эс в провинции Алеппо. Наборы включают в себя продукты питания: муку, рис, чай, сгущенку и растительное масло. Видео: Минобороны России/ТАСС pic.twitter.com/LdDgkhbsn3 — ТАСС (@tass_agency) August 27, 2022

The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, officially known as the Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic, was founded on February, 23, 2016.

The organisation claims it is a “peace monitoring centre and information office”that aims to speed up the peace negotiations between the Syrian Arab Republic and opposition groups.

The enterprise is run by both the Russian and Turkish governments and was founded in agreement with the US-led coalition.

The organisation is headquartered in Khmeimim Air Base, Latakia, Syria. Other responsibilities include coordinating humanitarian missions and organising localities to sign up to ceasefire agreements.

The reconciliation centre allegedly delivered 4.7 tonnes of humanitarian aid in 10 missions within 24 hours, in May 2017, t according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The news follows reports that claim Russia is allegedly transferring military supplies to Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

