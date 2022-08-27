By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 12:21

WATCH: Russia's Ryazan forest fire covering 19,000 hectares destroys Moscow vehicles Credit: Twitter @nexta_tv

The forest fire in Ryazan, Russia has reportedly spread towards the Moscow region, destroying emergency vehicles in its path, as reported on Friday, August 27.

Video footage of Russia’s Ryazan forest fire expanding towards Moscow region was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“8 pieces of equipment were destroyed by fire, which were driven from Moscow – Baza to extinguish the fire in the Ryazan region.”

“The area of ​​forest fires in the Ryazan region has increased to 19 thousand hectares.”

⚡️8 pieces of equipment were destroyed by fire, which were driven from Moscow – Baza to extinguish the fire in the Ryazan region. The area of ​​forest fires in the Ryazan region has increased to 19 thousand hectares. pic.twitter.com/RteCGwPWIG — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 27, 2022

Russian news agency Baza, who originally posted the footage stated:

“It’s all f*****d up. Retreat, retreat.”

“No, this is not footage from a special operation. This is in the Ryazan region where eight vehicles of the Moscow city services burnt down. ”

“Because of a strong gust of wind the fire quickly covered the vehicles – people only had time to take the most valuable things out of them and run away. ”

“The fire destroyed 8 vehicles which were driven from Moscow to extinguish fires in the Ryazan Region.”

The press service of the regional administration under Evgeny Malyshev, director of the regional forestry department spoke on the fire on Wednesday, August 24, stating:

“There is no need to panic. There is no threat of an emergency situation.”

Eight forest fires covering an area of about 15 hectares have occurred in the Vladimir region over the past 24 hours, all of them have been extinguished.

On the morning of August 24 there were two forest fires covering an area of just over 1.2 hectares. To extinguish them 247 people and 200 units of equipment were involved.

According to the Head of the Department, if necessary, the military will come to the aid of forest fighters and rescuers – the relevant agreements have already been made.

Malyshev also noted that there is smoke in the region due to the fires in the Ryazan region, which are being constantly monitored.

“The strongest smoke is being monitored by cameras in Petushinsky district of Vladimir region. The Ryazan fire is being monitored round the clock.

The wind direction there has changed and the fire is spreading towards Shatura district, Moscow Region,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.