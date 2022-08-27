By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 10:16
WATCH: Serbia continues assembling forces at Kosovo border as tensions rise
Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
Video footage was shared on Twitter: “Serbia is assembling its forces near the border with Kosovo.”
“It is reported that the conflict may start again from 1 September, as Kosovo will ban the entry of citizens with Serbian documents.”
⚡️Serbia is assembling its forces near the border with Kosovo.
It is reported that the conflict may start again from 1 September, as Kosovo will ban the entry of citizens with Serbian documents. pic.twitter.com/1WIvNNclye
The video footage follows various previous videos published on social media platforms that also showed Serbia moving armoured vehicles to the Kosovo border.
Tensions have risen in recent weeks after the Kosovo government under Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced that ‘Serbian identity documents and vehicle licence plates would no longer be valid in Kosovo’s territory’.
On Thursday, August 18, a meeting in Brussels between the Serbian and Kosovo delegations ended without an agreement.
The failure of the meeting apparently “concerns the European Union.”
Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday, August 21, “We Serbs are going to fight for peace and stability in the area and we don’t want any conflict.”
NATO previously commented on the rising tensions between Serbia and Kosovo following Kosovo’s new law making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and license plate.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
