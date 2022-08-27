By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 8:47

WATCH: Ukraine shares footage of overnight Russian missile strike on Kharkiv Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Footage of the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 27, have begun circulating on social media.

Taking to Twitter to share the news on the overnight Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, one user posted:

“Last night, the Russians launched a treacherous missile attack on the centre of Kharkiv, reports the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.”

“At 2am, two rockets hit the road in Kyiv and Osnovianskyi districts. One of the rocket fragments hit the window of a flat in Osnovianskyi district, and a 61-year-old woman was injured. She did not require hospitalisation.”

At 2 am, two rockets hit the road in the Kyiv and Osnovianskyi districts. One of the rocket’s fragments hit the window of an apartment in the Osnovianskyi District, and a 61-year-old woman was injured. She did not require hospitalization. — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 27, 2022

“In the last 24 hours, the Russians shelled the districts of Chuhuiv, Bohodukhiv, Izium and Kharkiv. Civilian homes, outbuildings and industrial facilities were damaged and fires broke out.”

“One of the Russian shells hit a tractor in a field in the Kharkiv district. A 71-year-old man was killed. A warehouse with sunflower seeds caught fire due to shelling in Izium district. About 500 tonnes of sunflower seeds were saved.”

One of the Russian shells hit a tractor in a field in the Kharkiv district. A 71-year-old man was killed. A warehouse with sunflower seeds caught fire due to the shelling in the Izium district. About 500 tons of sunflowers seeds were saved. — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 27, 2022

One Twitter user shared video footage of the alleged moment the Russian missile strike hit Kharkiv, Ukraine:

The Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine reportedly occurred on the same day a woman and her two children were killed during shelling by Russian Forces of the town of Kamianka in the Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine, on Friday, 26 August.

