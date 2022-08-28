By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2022 • 13:25
10-year-old transgender child model tipped to be a millionaire. Image: Noella McMaher/Instagram
Fashion insiders are expecting Noella to make her first million within a year.
According to the child’s biological mother, Dee, Noella first identified as transgender between the ages of two and a half to three years old.
Noella’s biological mother identifies as a trans masculine male whilst Dee’s partner identifies as non-binary.
Dee said “My spouse and I are both non-binary,” the Mail confirmed on Sunday, August 28.
“In terms of gender identity, Noella came out before either of us. She was born with a fierce and confident sense of identity.
“It first started at two-and-a-half nearing three. Someone would say to her that she was a cute boy and she would snap back and exclaim, ‘I’m not a boy, I’m a girl’!”
Social media users were quick to respond. One posted: “So basically brought up in a household full of mental health issues and is following along.”
“No doubt making a pretty penny for the parents too.”
Another responded: “These people are not parenting this child they are experimenting with the child. They are putting the child into a corner that they have chosen.”
“They obviously couldn’t handle the terrible two’s this makes me very concerned for this up-and-coming generation.”
One tweeted: “If people would understand what happens at the biological level when someone undergoes full “transformation”, they would certainly see the tremendous impact it actually has on one’s quality of life.”
“Please really consider the consequences whether it’s you or someone you know.”
