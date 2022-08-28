By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2022 • 13:25

10-year-old transgender child model tipped to be a millionaire. Image: Noella McMaher/Instagram

Noella McMaher hit the headlines in America when she became the youngest transgender model to walk the runway at a fashion show in New York City in the US.

Fashion insiders are expecting Noella to make her first million within a year.

According to the child’s biological mother, Dee, Noella first identified as transgender between the ages of two and a half to three years old.

Noella’s biological mother identifies as a trans masculine male whilst Dee’s partner identifies as non-binary.

Dee said “My spouse and I are both non-binary,” the Mail confirmed on Sunday, August 28.

“In terms of gender identity, Noella came out before either of us. She was born with a fierce and confident sense of identity.

“It first started at two-and-a-half nearing three. Someone would say to her that she was a cute boy and she would snap back and exclaim, ‘I’m not a boy, I’m a girl’!”

Social media users were quick to respond. One posted: “So basically brought up in a household full of mental health issues and is following along.”

“No doubt making a pretty penny for the parents too.”

So basically brought up in a household full of mental health issues and is following along.

No doubt making a pretty penny for the parents too. — brian (@brianstwitfeed) August 23, 2022

Another responded: “These people are not parenting this child they are experimenting with the child. They are putting the child into a corner that they have chosen.”

“They obviously couldn’t handle the terrible two’s this makes me very concerned for this up-and-coming generation.”

These people are not parenting this child they are experimenting with the child. They are putting the child into a corner that they have chosen. They obviously couldn't handle the terrible two's…this makes me very concerned for this up and coming generation. — Julier (@Juliere12428743) August 23, 2022