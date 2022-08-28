22-year-old female hospitalised after being gored during a bull run in Valladolid

By Chris King • 28 August 2022 • 20:45

Image of bull run in Beniarbeig, Alicante. Photo credit: Beniarbeig town hall - Blanquet

A 22-year-old female is in hospital in the city of Valladolid after being gored during a bull run in the municipality of Aldemayor de San Martin.

A 22-year-old female is reported to be in hospital in the Spanish city of Valladolid after being gored by a bull yesterday, Saturday, August 27. The incident occurred during the annual bull run festival in the Castile and Leon municipality of Aldemayor de San Martin, held in honour of a local patron saint.

The streets of the town were packed full of excited residents and tourists alike, all celebrating the ‘running of the bulls’. Specifically, the event took place at around 10:30pm on Calle Constitucion. One of the angry bulls knocked the young woman over and subsequently gored her in the right thigh.

It is believed that the injured party stepped out into the route the bulls were taking, causing one of them to decide to attack her. Several men who were in the crowd reportedly attempted to distract the bull from attacking the woman, but the beast ignored them and gored her as she tried to escape.

She was immediately rushed by ambulance to the Clinical Hospital in Valladolid, where, according to local authorities, she is in a stable condition, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

There has been a dearth of such attacks in Spain this Summer. A similar incident in the Costa Blanca province of Alicante saw a 73-year-old French woman gored to death by a bull. This incident occurred last Thursday, August 25, during a bull run in the town of Berniarbeig. In the Valencian Community alone, there have been seven fatalities connected to bull runs this summer.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.