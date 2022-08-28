By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2022 • 15:41

After devastating floods UK to send £1.5M (€1.77M) in aid to Pakistan. Image: Asianet-Pakistan/Shutterstock.com

The casualties from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June have reached 1,033, according to figures by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA has confirmed that 119 people had died in the previous 24 hours as heavy rains continued to lash parts of the country.

The unending torrent of rain sees millions homeless and in need of aid. Whilst the UN is set to launch a global appeal the UK has stepped in to offer its support with a donation of £1.5M (€1.77M) Arab News confirmed on Sunday, August 28.

UK’s minister of state for South and Central Asia, Kird Tariq Ahmad, said: “The floods in Pakistan have devastated local communities and the UK is providing up to £1.5 million to help the immediate aftermath.”

“We are witnessing the catastrophe that climate change can cause and how it impacts the most vulnerable.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families, and I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved in the relief efforts. We are also working directly with the Pakistan authorities to establish what further assistance and support they require.”

“The UK stands with the people of Pakistan during this time of need.”

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but each year it also brings a wave of destruction.