BANNED: “No white or British models allowed in adverts” says Nigeria

By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2022 • 19:07

"No white or British models allowed in adverts" says Nigeria. Image: Ink Drop/Shutterstock.com

The measure which is taking effect from October will effectively mean adverts in the African nation will no longer feature white models and British accents.

Nigeria’s advertising regulator has announced a ban on using foreign talent in television advertisements. The unique decision means that foreign models and voice-over artists will be completely banned, according to DIY Photography on Sunday, August 28.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) stated that “All advertisements, advertising, and marketing communications materials targeted or exposed in the Nigerian advertising space are to use only Nigerian models and voice-over artists.”

Steve Babaeko, the president of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, said Britons accounted for about half of models and voiceover artists in Nigerian commercials a couple of decades ago.

Babaeko confirmed that the situation has now changed with national sentiment catching up in the country of 218 million people.

Social media users have been quick to respond to the news.

One responded: “Not gonna be a popular opinion but they have every right to do so.”

“Coming from a country where less than 5% are white, but all the “models” and “actors” had to be white or mixed blood, this is actually progressive.”

“Teaches non-white people not to be ashamed and hate themselves.”

Another posted: “Nigeria has banned white people from their TV adverts & programmes. Catch up Nigeria, the UK did this 2 years ago!”

