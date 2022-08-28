Belarus’ Aleksandr Lukashenko responds to claims made by German chancellor Olaf Scholz

By Chris King • 28 August 2022 • 21:15

Image of Alexander Lukashenko with Vladimir Putin in February 2021. Credit: kremlin.ru CC BY 4.0

Claims recently made by the German chancellor Olaf Scholz have been rebuffed by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

While speaking to reporters at the premises of the Minsk Mechanical Plant, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko stated that Belarus’ independence is unshakeable. This remark came in response to a comment made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to Belarusian publication belta.by.

Scholz had previously quoted Vladimir Putin as allegedly denying Belarus’ and Ukraine’s independence status. Lukashenko made it perfectly clear that he does not pay attention to such things, claiming that he had heard too much fake news already.

“I know a different point of view of the Russian president. But what Scholz and Putin talked about is not the key. The key is what I am saying to you: sovereignty, and the independence of our state are unshakeable things. That’s it!”, the leader told the assembled press.

Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out that he even refuses to talk to those who think otherwise. “Regardless of what state they may represent: it has been like that with Americans, and the French, starting with the former president of France Jacques Chirac”.

“It will always be like that”, he stressed. “This is why we should pay no attention to the babble of this kid. He will grow up and understand that he is a chatterbox if the Germans don’t kick him out first. That’s it”.

