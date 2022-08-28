BREAKING NEWS: HMS Prince of Wales feared to have suffered damage

By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2022 • 17:07

Currently located near the Isle of Wight the aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, is feared to have suffered damage to her propellor shaft.

The ship is allegedly now at anchor as the potential damage is scrutinised the UK Defence Journal confirmed on Sunday, August 28.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier is currently on its transatlantic journey from Portsmouth to the US.

Whilst the departure of the warship from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, was delayed from Friday, August 26, because of a technical issue the carrier was able to set sail on Sunday, August 27.

HMS Prince of wales is one of the most powerful surface warships ever constructed in the UK.

Her flight deck is 70 metres wide and 280 metres long – enough space for three football pitches – and she holds 45 days’ worth of food in stores.

She has a crew complement (minimum crew) of around 700, increasing to around 1,600 with aircraft onboard.