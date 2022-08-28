BREAKING NEWS: HMS Prince of Wales feared to have suffered damage

By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2022 • 17:07
The ship is allegedly now at anchor as the potential damage is scrutinised the UK Defence Journal confirmed on Sunday, August 28.
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier is currently on its transatlantic journey from Portsmouth to the US.
Whilst the departure of the warship from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, was delayed from Friday, August 26, because of a technical issue the carrier was able to set sail on Sunday, August 27.
HMS Prince Charles was a ship taken up from trade in the Second World War. Built as the Belgian cross-channel ferry Prince Charles, she was requisitioned by the Royal Navy and used as a Landing ship, and infantry before being returned in early 1945.
HMS Prince of wales is one of the most powerful surface warships ever constructed in the UK.
Her flight deck is 70 metres wide and 280 metres long – enough space for three football pitches – and she holds 45 days’ worth of food in stores.
She has a crew complement (minimum crew) of around 700, increasing to around 1,600 with aircraft onboard.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.