BREAKING: Multiple injured in Brooklyn’s Coney Island (New York City) mass shooting

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 August 2022 • 9:22

FIVE people have reportedly been shot in a mass shooting incident in the Coney Island neighbourhood in the southwestern section of the New York City borough of Brooklyn (USA).

Unconfirmed reports from the scene suggest that there could possibly be two active shooters in Coney Island after reports of a mass shooting that left five people injured in gunfire on Saturday, August 27 (local time).

The incident happened on West 29th near the western end of the Riegelmann Boardwalk in Brooklyn just before midnight.

According to early reports, no arrests have been made so far and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Raw Alerts suggest that Brooklyn Police Department found several shell casings and beer bottles along the boardwalk where the incident occurred. While all victims have been transported to the hospital in stable conditions.

Police said that one of the victims was clinging to life.

Police have currently not released the identity of the victims as a hunt for the suspects continues.