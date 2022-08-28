By Matthew Roscoe • 28 August 2022 • 23:13

Former Deputy Head of occupied-Kherson accused of treason Aleksei Kovalev reportedly found dead. Image: Sergei Khlan/Facebook

REPORTS coming out of Ukraine on Sunday, August 28, suggest that ex-Ukrainian MP Aleksei (Oleksiy) Kovalev, who served as Deputy Head of Russian-occupied Kherson before being dismissed for alleged treason, has reportedly been killed.

Adviser to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Sergei Khlan, said that Aleksei (Oleksiy) Kovalev had been gunned down while in Kherson on Sunday, August 28, as reported by Interfax.

“There is information that ex-People’s Deputy traitor Alexei Kovalev was killed in the Iron Port. The data needs to be clarified,” Khlan wrote on Facebook.

According to Khlan, the information was first reported by Russian media outlets before being deleted.

Kovalev remained in the occupied-Kherson region and openly agreed to cooperate with the occupation authorities and took the post of “deputy head of the government of the Kherson region for agriculture.”

The announcement of Kovalev’s death followed similar news reported earlier this year that he was involved in an alleged car bombing incident, which he survived.

The unconfirmed reports began spreading like wildfire on social media.

“Pro-Russian channels reported that traitor MP Oleksiy Kovalyov was killed in Kherson The post was later deleted. It is now reported that there are many Rashists, police and military near the former People’s Servant MP’s house in Hola Prystan. We await confirmation of the information,” one account on Twitter wrote.

⚡️В пророссийских каналах появилась информация о том, что предатель-нардеп Алексей Ковалев убит в Херсоне Позже пост удалили. Сейчас сообщается, что возле дома экс-нардепа "Слуги народа" в Голой Пристани много рашистов, полиция, военные. Ждём подтверждения информации. pic.twitter.com/E24QkIUUdo — АSLAN (@antiputler_news) August 28, 2022

While another person said: “Kherson regional councillor Serhiy Khlan said that Oleksiy Kovalyov, who had defected to the occupiers, had just tragically died of a lead overdose in his system.”

To which someone replied: “Someone should be held responsible for this. Volodymyr Liaksandrovych’s friend, a representative of the authorities, a member of the people’s service, was killed, and he wanted to be punished together with Mohyliv and Lisim. There was no order from the great one, who took the armour and killed without a trial.”

Хтось за це має нести відповідальність, вбили друга володьки ляксандровича, представника влади, члена слуги наріду, його хотіли нагородити разом з могилєвською і лисим. Пріказа від великого не було, хто взяв зброю і без суду вбив — ꑭ Микола🇺🇦 (@ua_sector_lug) August 28, 2022

The unconfirmed reports of Kovalev’s death come after well-known Russian war correspondent Dmitry Litovkin died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, August 28.

Dmitry Litovkin died in Moscow at the age of 51, according to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Independent Military Review.

The Russian news outlet wrote: “Dmitry Litovkin suddenly became ill and had to be placed into an artificial medical coma but he sadly died.”

