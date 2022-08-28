Maintenance error closes municipal pool complex in Callosa de Segura (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 28 August 2022 • 18:47
TEMPORARY CLOSURE: Callosa’s municipal pool complex on a normal day
Photo credit: Callosa town hall
The town hall immediately issued a statement explaining that the pool complex was closed as a precautionary measure after swimmers “inhaled gases.”
These originated in the zone where the pool machinery is housed and were caused by “a defect” during maintenance, the statement said.
According to regional government sources quoted in the Spanish media, the Generalitat’s Emergencies Coordination Centre sent two ambulances and medics to the scene to assist two children who were most affected by the fumes.
A maintenance worker was also taken to hospital, although the same sources said that his condition “was not serious.”
The town hall emphasised that no-one at the swimming pool had been badly affected by the minor incident, adding that there would be compensation those who had been obliged to leave the pool.
