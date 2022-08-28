Mayor of Marbella discusses potential investment and tourism promotion with vice ambassador of Kuwait

By Chris King • 28 August 2022 • 1:46
Image of Angeles Muñoz with Mohammad Lafi Alshohomi.
Credit: [email protected]_Marbella
As reported on the official Twitter account of Marbella City Council, on Saturday, August 26, Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the city, had a meeting with Mohammad Lafi Alshohomi, the vice ambassador of Kuwait.
During their meeting, they discussed the possible collaboration formulas to attract investment to the Malaga municipality, and ways to enhance tourism promotion.
Ms Muñoz received the diplomat at the City Council offices. She highlighted the importance of an issuing market that has three direct flights a week with Malaga and that in 2019 displaced 70,000 visitors to the Costa del Sol.
As the mayor pointed out, that is a figure which is scheduled to be completed again this year. She stressed that after 20 years the direct daily connection with Madrid has also been recovered. The mayor revealed that the objective is to hold a meeting with the Arab country’s chamber of commerce: “to explore different ways of cooperation and channel the interest they have shown in our city”.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.