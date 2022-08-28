Mayor of Marbella discusses potential investment and tourism promotion with vice ambassador of Kuwait

By Chris King • 28 August 2022 • 1:46

Image of Angeles Muñoz with Mohammad Lafi Alshohomi. Credit: [email protected]_Marbella

Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella, and the vice ambassador of Kuwait have discussed possible collaboration formulas to attract investment in the city and enhance tourism promotion.

As reported on the official Twitter account of Marbella City Council, on Saturday, August 26, Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the city, had a meeting with Mohammad Lafi Alshohomi, the vice ambassador of Kuwait.

During their meeting, they discussed the possible collaboration formulas to attract investment to the Malaga municipality, and ways to enhance tourism promotion.

Ms Muñoz received the diplomat at the City Council offices. She highlighted the importance of an issuing market that has three direct flights a week with Malaga and that in 2019 displaced 70,000 visitors to the Costa del Sol.

As the mayor pointed out, that is a figure which is scheduled to be completed again this year. She stressed that after 20 years the direct daily connection with Madrid has also been recovered. The mayor revealed that the objective is to hold a meeting with the Arab country’s chamber of commerce: “to explore different ways of cooperation and channel the interest they have shown in our city”.

