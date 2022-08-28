Shock as Miami Dolphins “healthy” Jason Jenkins dies suddenly and unexpectedly aged 47

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 August 2022 • 8:14

Shock as Miami Dolphin's "healthy" Jason Jenkins dies suddenly and unexpectedly aged 47. Image: @ian693/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media following the news that Miami Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins had died suddenly and unexpectedly aged 47.

The Miami Dolphins NFL team announced the sudden death of Jason Jenkins during halftime of their pre-season game against the Philadelphia Eagle on Saturday, August 27 (local time).

Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that I share the news that Jason Jenkins, Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs, has passed away.

“Our hearts are broken and grieving at the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people.

“Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and a champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met.

“Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.”

Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away. pic.twitter.com/YzKGnC8S0U — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2022

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said: “This was a healthy, healthy guy that just brought it every day. … Just full of life.

“That’s the hardest part. There are just no words to describe it. He has a great family. His wife’s awesome, and his children. It’s tough. It’s a tough one to swallow. He will be missed. He will not be forgotten, I can tell you that much.”

Mike McDaniel choked up and fighting back tears talking about Dolphins Senior VP of Communications Jason Jenkins, who passed away today. pic.twitter.com/LJHMr5fNI4 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 28, 2022