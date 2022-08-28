Shock as Miami Dolphins “healthy” Jason Jenkins dies suddenly and unexpectedly aged 47

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 August 2022 • 8:14
Shock as Miami Dolphin's "healthy" Jason Jenkins dies suddenly and unexpectedly aged 47. Image: @ian693/Twitter
The Miami Dolphins NFL team announced the sudden death of Jason Jenkins during halftime of their pre-season game against the Philadelphia Eagle on Saturday, August 27 (local time).
Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that I share the news that Jason Jenkins, Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs, has passed away.
“Our hearts are broken and grieving at the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people.
“Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and a champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met.
“Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.”
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2022
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said: “This was a healthy, healthy guy that just brought it every day. … Just full of life.
“That’s the hardest part. There are just no words to describe it. He has a great family. His wife’s awesome, and his children. It’s tough. It’s a tough one to swallow. He will be missed. He will not be forgotten, I can tell you that much.”
Jenkins joined the Dolphins in 2009, after spending nearly seven years working with the San Francisco 49ers.
Following the announcement of Jenkins’ sudden death, hundreds of tributes flooded social media.
“A tough one for all of us. RIP Jason Jenkins. Hard moment for Jason Taylor. We feel it in our hearts. 🐬⭐️⭐️😢”
Izzy Gutierrez wrote: “Jason Jenkins might have been the kindest person I’ve met in sports. He had made himself so crucial to so many communities, including one very close to my heart and so many close to me. He’ll be missed so much. RIP.”
“It’s comforting to read the wonderful things people have been saying about Jason Jenkins. But it still crushes me. He just texted me Wednesday. One of the best people I’ve ever met. Our community was so lucky to have him here,” David Lang wrote.
“One of those days where life doesn’t hit you until after work is over. Jason Jenkins was special. Can’t believe I’m saying “was.” Hug your kids. Tell your family you love them. You just never know,” Clay Ferraro said.
A fan on Twitter wrote: “RIP Jason Jenkins. Never got to meet him, but I’ve seen nothing but stories about what an outstanding and kind human being he was. Condolences to his family. ❤️”
“I just turned my phone back on so that I could watch the game later. RIP @JasonJenkins – I can’t believe it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family,” another person said.
Mobile Mike wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with Jason Jenkins family. He died today following a medical emergency. Lots of us were blessed to have the opportunity to work with him on many occasions and he was always the first one to step up to help our community.”
“This is such sad news. 😞 Jason Jenkins was just announced as passing away today. He was such a gentle man who was an advocate for all community groups. I had the pleasure of knowing him and interacting with him on many occasions. The world has lost a great man. RIP Jason 😞😢😞” Big E wrote on Twitter.
The death of Jason Jenkins comes after the heartbreaking sudden death of Luke Knox, the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.
Knox died suddenly late on Wednesday, August 17, at the age of 22.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
