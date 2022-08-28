New PRIOC party ready to do battle in Orihuela Costa (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 28 August 2022 • 16:50

NEW PARTY: Prioc meets the public Photo credit: Peter Houghton

THE newly-formed Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PIOC) recently had the pleasure of meeting residents, administrators and associations in Playa Flamenca.

They were there to discuss a proposed development of 85 properties in the area and its impact on Orihuela Costa’s already-overstretched infrastructure.

“As we spoke, we received breaking news of the 244-home Playa Flamenca Karts development,” said PRIOC member Peter Houghton. “There are just under 4,000 vacant homes on the coast, in addition to 2,200 in Cala Mosca and 900 between Campoamor and Mil Palmeras. Why continue building when there is already a massive surplus to sell?”

Those present arranged to meet again and discuss other options for halting the sale of Orihuela Costa at any price, Peter revealed.

“It was suggested that a resident who speaks fluent Spanish should speak at the next plenary council session, and we have decided to put in a request.”

“We had high hopes of the new, unelected mayor after her predecessor Emilio Bascunana was ousted,” Peter said. “We thought this could be a new beginning for the coast but although leadership may change, the policies remain the same.”

He went on remind residents who intended to vote in next year’s municipal elections that PRIOC would be holding special events, explaining the registration process.

“A special guest will answer questions, but remember that to vote you need to be a resident for at least three years,” he said. “You can also help by checking that your Padron registration and your data are correct, especially your address.”

