Five more Russian artillery systems destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Sunday, August 28, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian artillery systems.

Another five Russian artillery systems were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, August 27, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 250 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 46,750, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Three Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed as well as three more Russian tanks.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 838.

⚡️The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a summary of combat losses of the Russian troops as of August 28. About 46,750 Russian soldiers were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/gePxcdVAcL — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 28, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Saturday, August 28 in the Donetsk direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 186th day of the war also shows that the loss of the five Russian forces’ artillery systems now means Ukraine has destroyed 1050, while the destruction of three more Russian APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 4257 in total.

The destruction of three more tanks means that Russia has now lost 1942 in Ukraine since the start of the war and the destruction of six more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 3171.

