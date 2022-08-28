Social Media Networks are enjoying blockchain benefits because of Persystic Token while also understanding Shiba Inu and Hedera

By EWN • 28 August 2022 • 11:00

With the various new cryptocurrencies in the digital world today, social media crypto seems to be a new concept that cannot be given little to no attention. On the other hand, blockchain technology is gradually but rapidly taking over everyday life. However, content creation is an essential aspect of the world system. Therefore, what better way to ensure technology incorporation into crypto than to fuse it with the social media world to drive people’s interest, since social media is the new every day? Persystic token is the blockchain with the perfect blend of blockchain and content.

Blockchain technology is a very effective and proactive concept adopted in various sectors. Therefore, every sector is seeking to incorporate blockchain into its concept. Furthermore, it is exceptional to note that as much as blockchain provides a solution to crypto-based and real-life-based problems, there are still shortcomings that may function effectively.

Shiba Inu is a meme coin whose name was coined from the special Shiba Inu dog breed. However, this dog inspired millions of people to invest in this project. Also, according to the Shiba Inu website, this coin is the DogeCoin killer. Tokenized by SHIB, this coin aims to be the Ethereum-based counterpart of the DogeCoin.

Buy Persystic Now

Shiba Inu is the dog-themed meme coin that inspired millions worldwide to invest their money into tokens with dog images on them. Tokenized by SHIB, this token refers to itself as the DogeCoin killer. However, this meme coin gained popularity and large-scale investment because of the cute charm of the coin paired with tweets and headlines from famous personalities like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin.

Hedera is the most used decentralised blockchain enterprise. Tokenized by HBAR, this blockchain is designed to deliver a fairer and more efficient system that eliminates limitations associated with a blockchain-based platform. However, unlike most blockchain technology, Hedera is not built on the conventional blockchain but rather on a distributed ledger technology known as – Hashgraph.

Why should I purchase Persystic (PYSY), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Hedera (HBAR)?

Shiba Inu has been one of many meme-themed coins that faced a rug pull after Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of his held share of SHIB. However, this further established the volatility of this token after the drop in value it experienced after that massive burn by Buterin. Also, another issue that the Shiba Inu platform faces is high concentrating supply circulation.

In addition, this coin is part of the many already existing dog-themed coins. However, the success of this token sparked a lot of copycat tokens such as – BitShiba, Shibalana, King Shiba, SHIBAVAX, and SHIBA2K22. As a result, there are several Shiba Inu copycats, and they have kept increasing over the years.

Buy Persystic Now

As a result, the limited use cases of the Shiba Inu platform pose a significant problem for the platform. However, with the limited use case of the token, these coins have substantially risen to even the top 3000 traded currencies.

Hedera is a blockchain platform that is very technical in proceedings. However, this can be very challenging for non-technically educated users. Blockchain can generally be very complicated, but Hedera makes it more complex because of its technical proceedings; therefore, users cannot understand how it operates effectively.

Persystic is a blockchain platform that takes up the the social media aspect of blockchain provides excellent opportunities for its users and content creators. However, Persystic provides its users with a blockchain-based social media network. This gives Persystic users and investors a higher advantage because the world is very much social media-centric.

Therefore, a social media network that functions with blockchain is a very innovative and fantastic idea that will cater to its users’ financial and social life. Also, Persystic provides its users and investors with bonuses that cater to them financially. An example is a fiat-based bonus; a $250 purchase on the Persystic platform accrues users to 3% profit, and a $500 purchase accrues such users to 8% profit. Furthermore, another example is the referral bonus profit that provides both the investors and the referred individual with $25 each for a $50 purchase by the referred.

Persystic Token is one of a kind that is sure to cater to its users and investors financially and socially due to its financial and social-centric blockchain.

Buy Persystic Now

Sponsored