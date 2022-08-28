By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2022 • 18:06

Stroke risk appears to double after just one alcoholic beverage. Image: New Africa/Shutterstock.com

Irrespective of the alcoholic drink, whether it be beer, wine or spirits the risk of having a stroke appears to double in the hour after consumption.

Murray Mittleman who is the senior author of the Stroke Onset Study (SOS) said: “The impact of alcohol on your risk of ischaemic stroke appears to depend on how much and how often you drink,” the Express confirmed on Sunday, August 28.

“The evidence on heavy drinking is consistent: Both in the long and short term it raises stroke risk,” Mr Mittleman added.

“But we’re finding it’s more complicated with light to moderate drinking. It is possible that the transiently increased stroke risk from moderate alcohol consumption may be outweighed by the longer term health benefits.”

Mr Mittleman confirmed that: “At this point, we don’t have enough evidence to say that people who don’t drink should start, or that people who drink small amounts – on the order of one drink a day – should stop.”

A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off.

Strokes are a medical emergency and urgent treatment is essential.

The sooner a person receives treatment for a stroke, the less damage is likely to happen.

The main symptoms of stroke can be remembered with the word FAST: Face, arms, speech and time.

Face: the face may have dropped on 1 side, the person may not be able to smile, or their mouth or eye may have dropped.

Arms: the person with a suspected stroke may not be able to lift both arms and keep them there because of weakness or numbness in one arm.

Speech: their speech may be slurred or garbled, or the person may not be able to talk at all despite appearing to be awake; they may also have problems understanding what you’re saying to them.

Time: it’s time to dial the emergency services immediately if you see any of these signs or symptoms.