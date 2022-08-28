By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2022 • 18:06
Stroke risk appears to double after just one alcoholic beverage. Image: New Africa/Shutterstock.com
Murray Mittleman who is the senior author of the Stroke Onset Study (SOS) said: “The impact of alcohol on your risk of ischaemic stroke appears to depend on how much and how often you drink,” the Express confirmed on Sunday, August 28.
“The evidence on heavy drinking is consistent: Both in the long and short term it raises stroke risk,” Mr Mittleman added.
“But we’re finding it’s more complicated with light to moderate drinking. It is possible that the transiently increased stroke risk from moderate alcohol consumption may be outweighed by the longer term health benefits.”
Mr Mittleman confirmed that: “At this point, we don’t have enough evidence to say that people who don’t drink should start, or that people who drink small amounts – on the order of one drink a day – should stop.”
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off.
Strokes are a medical emergency and urgent treatment is essential.
The sooner a person receives treatment for a stroke, the less damage is likely to happen.
The main symptoms of stroke can be remembered with the word FAST: Face, arms, speech and time.
Face: the face may have dropped on 1 side, the person may not be able to smile, or their mouth or eye may have dropped.
Arms: the person with a suspected stroke may not be able to lift both arms and keep them there because of weakness or numbness in one arm.
Speech: their speech may be slurred or garbled, or the person may not be able to talk at all despite appearing to be awake; they may also have problems understanding what you’re saying to them.
Time: it’s time to dial the emergency services immediately if you see any of these signs or symptoms.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.