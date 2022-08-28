Tabarca Island’s main drainage gets joined up to Santa Pola (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 28 August 2022 • 20:16

TABARCA: Visited by 150,000 people each summer Photo credit: Jnordmark

A SOLUTION for one of Tabarca Island’s greatest problems is a five-kilometre sewage pipe now under construction on the seabed.

The regional government is spending €1.6 million on linking Tabarca to the Martinez Valero wastewater treatment plant in Santa Pola.

The island’s own plant, built to process waste generated by 44,000 people, is unable to cope with the 150,000 who visit Tabarca each summer, although the Santa Pola plant will now require extending.

Laying the underwater pipeline began at the end of May and is 20 per cent completed, but work on land has been delayed until the end of the summer season. The Generalitat expects the first phase to be completed by November.

The engineer in charge of laying the sewage pipe described the process as “tedious” to the Spanish media, as operatives have to working under difficult conditions often dictated by sea conditions.

“Everything has to be perfectly calculated as the slightest error can waste hours of work,” he said.

