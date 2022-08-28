By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2022 • 14:11

"UK energy bills are going to be eye-watering" says Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image: UK government

“The next few months will be tough but I’m convinced Britain’s bounceback will be golden,” according to Boris Johnson.

“The months ahead are going to be tough, perhaps very tough,” the UK Prime Minister confirmed.

On Sunday, August 28, the UK government confirmed Boris Johnson took part in an interview in which he said:

“For many of us, the cost of heating our homes is already frightening.

“And yet I have never been more certain that we will come through this well and that Britain will emerge stronger and more prosperous on the other side,” Boris added.

“Let us remember who caused this global surge in the cost of energy, and what is at stake.

“Yes, we were already seeing supply chain pressures last year, caused by the aftershocks of Covid, and that was causing a rise in some global prices.

Boris confirmed that: “By the end of last year we were fixing it. The world was finding the lorry drivers. The container ships were moving. We were sourcing the silicon chips.

“What no one had bargained for was the decision of Vladimir Putin – and it was his decision alone – to launch a vicious and irrational attack, on February 24, against an innocent European country.

“It was Putin’s barbaric invasion that spooked the energy markets.

“It is Putin’s war that is costing British consumers. That is why your energy bill is doubling. I am afraid Putin knows it. He likes it. And he wants us to buckle.

“He believes that soft European politicians will not have the stomach for the struggle – that this coming winter we will throw in the sponge, take off the sanctions and go begging for Russian oil and gas.

“He believes we will tire of backing Ukraine and begin discreetly to encourage the Ukrainians to do a deal, however nauseating, with the tyrant in the Kremlin.

“That would be utter madness. In this brutal arm-wrestle, the Ukrainian people can and will win. And so will Britain,” Boris added.

“With every month that goes by Putin’s position grows weaker. His ability to bully and blackmail is diminishing. And Britain’s position will grow stronger.

“We must and we will help people through the crisis. Colossal sums of taxpayers’ money are already committed to helping people pay their bills. That cash is flowing now – and will continue to flow in the months ahead.

“Another chunk of the £650 (€766) is already due to go to the eight million most vulnerable households this autumn. There is another £300 (€354) going to pensioners in November, £150 (€177) for the disabled and £400 (€472) for all energy bill payers.

“Next month – whoever takes over from me – the Government will announce another huge package of financial support. It is worth remembering why we are in a position to make these payments.

“We have the cash to support families across the country because we have already proved the pessimists wrong.

“I remember sitting in the Cabinet room for an economic briefing in 2020 as the waves of the pandemic broke over the world and we saw the biggest drop in output for 300 years. They told me UK unemployment would top 14 per cent.

“They said that millions would be thrown onto the economic scrap heap with all the consequent costs to the Exchequer.

“They were wrong. After becoming the first country in the world to approve an effective vaccine, we staged the fastest vaccine roll-out in Europe, the fastest exit from Covid. As a result, we had the fastest growth in the G7 last year and instead of mass unemployment we have about 640,000 more people in payrolled employment than before the pandemic began.”