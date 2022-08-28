By Chris King • 28 August 2022 • 22:25

Residential buildings on fire in Energodar, where Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant is located

After heavy shelling by Russian forces, residential buildings are reported to be on fire in the city of Energodar, where the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant is located.

UPDATE: Sunday, August 28 at 22:04pm

Residential buildings in the city of Energodar have reportedly been hit this evening, Sunday, August 28. This has allegedly been confirmed by the city’s mayor, Dmytro Orlov, who said that properties had been struck by shelling.

Russian forces have bombarded several Ukrainian locations in what appears to be a major offensive from Vladimir Putin.

⚡️There was shelling in Energodar, it was previously known that one of the apartments of the house belonging to the Internationalist Warriors street had been hit, Energodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov said. pic.twitter.com/5aF4DUg2DM — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 28, 2022

Energodar is of course home to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, and local reports on social media have claimed that shells are landing precariously close to the facility. Apartments and vehicles are said to be on fire but there has been no word yet on the situation in the vicinity of the plant itself.

Fears have been mounting this last week that a potential nuclear disaster could occur if the plant took a direct hit. Should this happen, with the facility being the largest of its type in Europe, it would be on a scale many times larger than that of Chernobyl on April 26, 1986.

‼️🔥Energodar is on fire. The world is now on the brink of disaster.

Russians are a cancer on the body of the planet.https://t.co/lNQATxHaMs pic.twitter.com/QdQGzqzEyf — Malinda 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇵🇱 🇨🇦 (@TreasChest) August 28, 2022

Sunday, August 28 at 7;49pm

There are unconfirmed reports this evening, Sunday, August 28, of multiple missiles being launched from inside Belarus. The same report claims that Russian fighter jets have been deployed, with explosions allegedly being heard in the Rivne and Volyn regions of Ukraine.

🚨 Multiple missiles launched from #Belarus. Russian fighter jets are active. Explosions reported in #Rivne region. pic.twitter.com/KhlvkpAEDd — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) August 28, 2022

According to the reliable Twitter news platform, Flash, @Flash43191300 they quoted Vadym Skib, the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence as claiming the missiles were definitely fired from Belarus.

Skib also reported that one division of the “Iskander” missile complex is stationed on the territory of Belarus, along with three divisions of C-400, S-300.

⚡️ Currently, one division of the "Iskander" missile complex is stationed on the territory of Belarus. It is he who launches missiles. And also three divisions of C-400, S-300, – said the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skib — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 27, 2022

Flash also reports Vitaliy Koval, the head of Rivne Regional Military Administration as claiming Russian missiles hit the military infrastructure in the small city of Sarny, in western Ukraine. No casualties have been reported.

⚡️ In Sarny, Russian missiles hit the military infrastructure, the head of Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Koval reported. In advance, without casualties. https://t.co/ZTVBzKEKrB pic.twitter.com/rcEoYJ4vPW — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 28, 2022

It would appear as though Moscow has launched a major offensive this evening. Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported that in the last six hours, more than 200 missiles have hit the city of Orihiv. He said the city centre was on fire. Orihiv is located in the Polohy Raion region of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

It is believed that as a result of the attack, a three-year-old boy named Yaroslav, and a six-year-old girl named Oleksandra received concussions. Their mother suffered a closed brain injury. All of them were reportedly sent to a hospital in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions have also been confirmed in the city of Kharkiv. “It may be the centre of the city. Everyone go to the shelter!”, Natalia Popova, an adviser to the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council posted on social media.

⚡️Natalia Popova, adviser to the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council, confirms the Russian attacks on Kharkiv. "It may be the centre of the city. Everyone go to the shelter!" – she remarks. https://t.co/JnF3l7YraF — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 28, 2022

