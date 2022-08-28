BREAKING UPDATE: China on “high alert” after US Navy cruisers conduct Taiwan Strait transit

THE Armed Forces of China are said to be on “high alert” after it emerged that American cruisers two 7th Fleet US Navy cruisers were conducting Taiwan Strait training on Sunday, August 28.

UPDATE 9.13 am (AUGUST 28) – Speaking about two 7th Fleet US Navy cruisers conducting exercises in the Taiwan Strait, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Combat Command Eastern Zone spokesman Shi Yi said:

” The US Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam passed through the Taiwan Strait on August 28, causing everyone’s attention. The PLA Eastern Combat Command Zone escorted the US cruisers, and exercised full control over their activities.

“Command units are on high alert to stop any provocations in a timely manner,” Yi said on WeChat.

ORIGINAL 7.25 am (August 28) – Two 7th Fleet US Navy cruisers are currently conducting Taiwan Strait training on Sunday, August 28.

Two US Navy cruisers, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), are conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Sunday, August 28 (local time) through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.

According to the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, these ships transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State.

“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the 7th Fleet announced.

“The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows.”

Jessica Stone noted that this was the “first publicised US Navy passage of Taiwan Strait since Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.”

“Reminder that the Taiwan Strait is international waters,” Nicola Smith wrote.

One person wrote: “No need to announce anything. If China doesn’t start anything, there won’t be anything. We will go wherever we want, fact.”

CNN’s Will Ripley wrote: “US Navy cruisers transiting Taiwan Strait amid tensions with China. US Navy says there has been no interference from foreign military forces so far during the transit. It is still ongoing at this hour.”

“Guided-missile cruisers of the @USNavy are conducting a “routine” transit through the Taiwan Strait, demonstrating “the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Steve Herman wrote.

