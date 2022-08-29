320 swimmers participate in the XX Popular Swimming Crossing in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm

By Anna Ellis • 29 August 2022 • 14:40

Miguel Bou from Benidorm wins the victory in his first participation in the race which took place on Sunday, August 28. Image: Benidorm Town Hall/ Winner: Miguel Bou

Miguel Bou from Benidorm wins the victory in his first participation in the race which took place on Sunday, August 28.

The 2022 event resumed with the usual route starting from the islet in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm, the Town Hall has confirmed.

In 2021, due to the pandemic, the route was altered and, in 2020, the event was cancelled.

At 8:15.AM the horn sounded for the swimmers to start, at full speed, along the route.

The first to travel the 3,700 metres (approximately 2 nautical miles) that separate the Island from Mal Pas, was the Benidorm resident of La Nucía, Miguel Bou, in 46 minutes and 10 seconds.

In second place came Jose Miguel Lozano, 53 minutes 28 seconds; and, in third place Miguel Angel Sanchez, in 53 minutes and 55 seconds.

The first woman to reach the beach was Angela Cerdan, with a time of 54 minutes 43 seconds, followed by Eliana Krist Sotelo in 57 minutes and 43 seconds closely followed by Nerea Alonso in 59 minutes and 15 seconds.

After the test and the winners of the different categories were certified, the trophies were handed over by the Councilor for Sports, Marilo Cebreros, and the queens of the Festes Majors Patronals 2022, Aila Merenciano and Chloe d’Hebboudt.

The organization of the Crossing has had the collaboration of the Red Cross, the Beach Section of the Local Police, the Yacht Club, RA Benidorm, UTE Benidorm Marine, Carla 7 Boat, Carlos Serrano aquatic activities, Grupo Scout Horizontes and Coca-cola.