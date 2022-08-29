By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 10:01

74-year-old British national dies swimming in sea on Spain's Costa Blanca Credit: lunamarina/Shutterstock.com

A 74-year-old British citizen died while bathing on a beach on Spain’s Costa Blanca, on Friday, August 26.

The 74-year-old British national was reportedly swimming in the sea at the beach of l’Ampolla, in Teulada-Moraira located on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The bather was reportedly enjoying a swim at around 2.pm when he lost consciousness. Lifeguards pulled him out of the water and desperately performed resuscitation techniques on the man.

Despite their efforts, as well as efforts made by emergency medical services that arrived at the scene, they were unable to save the man.

The death of the 74-year-old British national at a beach on Spain’s Costa Blanca follows a similar incident at a beach in the Tarragona town of Salou that saw two adult males drown and a teenage boy left in a critical condition.

As indicated by the Civil Protection department of the Generalitat on Thursday, August 18, two men died in drowning incidents at a beach in the Tarragona resort of Salou. The incident occurred at Capellans beach at around 3:35pm.

112 Emergencies received a call alerting the operator that lifeguards at the beach had observed a group of bathers in the rocky area of the beach, clearly in distress.

Medical assistance was requested, at which point the 112 coordination centre immediately deployed six Emergency Medical System (SEM) units to the location. A rescue helicopter was also dispatched, along with an SEM command vehicle.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.